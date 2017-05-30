Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 710 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,763,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,424,000 after buying an additional 1,534,717 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 26.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,864,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,070,000 after buying an additional 8,368,329 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,352,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,219,000 after buying an additional 681,926 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $738,621,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,108,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,744,000 after buying an additional 431,894 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ MDLZ) opened at 46.44 on Tuesday. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $46.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post $2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $53.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,731,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $77,411,341.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $269,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,663 shares in the company, valued at $657,928.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

