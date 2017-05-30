Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Stock Price

News articles about Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Momenta Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 56 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Leerink Swann set a $20.00 price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) traded down 1.67% on Monday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 584,109 shares. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm’s market cap is $1.04 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.55% and a negative net margin of 93.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, President Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $65,156.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 281,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,777.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,379 shares of company stock worth $131,825 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing generic versions of drugs, biosimilars and therapeutics for oncology and autoimmune disease. The Company has developed generic version of LOVENOX (enoxaparin sodium injection) and COPAXONE (glatiramer acetate injection).

