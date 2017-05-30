Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc

Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated their positive rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) in a research note published on Thursday, May 4th. They currently have a $114.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $140.00.

TAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cowen and Company lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.47.

Get Molson Coors Brewing Co alerts:

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE TAP) traded up 1.62% on Thursday, hitting $95.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,984 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average is $96.83. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12 month low of $89.27 and a 12 month high of $112.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Molson Coors Brewing’s quarterly revenue was up 278.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing will post $6.47 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/molson-coors-brewings-tap-positive-rating-reiterated-at-susquehanna-bancshares-inc-updated-updated.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

In other news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $177,222.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $415,188.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 70.0% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,660,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,416,000 after buying an additional 147,078 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,554,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,151,000 after buying an additional 72,674 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 308.7% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a brewer. The Company’s segments include MillerCoors LLC (United States segment), operating in the United States; Molson Coors Canada (Canada segment), operating in Canada; Molson Coors Europe (Europe segment), operating in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the United Kingdom and various other European countries; Molson Coors International (Molson Coors International segment), operating in various other countries, and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.