Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Price Target Increased to $2.80 by Analysts at Mizuho

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $2.40 to $2.80 in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush set a $2.00 price target on Glu Mobile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Glu Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.84.

Get Glu Mobile Inc. alerts:

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ GLUU) opened at 2.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. The company’s market capitalization is $351.67 million. Glu Mobile has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $2.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 43.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post ($0.18) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Price Target Increased to $2.80 by Analysts at Mizuho” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/mizuho-raises-glu-mobile-inc-gluu-price-target-to-2-80-updated-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 125.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 1.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes and markets a portfolio of mobile games. The Company develops and publishes a portfolio of mobile games designed to appeal to a cross section of the users of smartphones and tablet devices. Its portfolio of mobile games is spread across various genres, including Fashion and Celebrity, Food, Sports and Action, Social Networking and Home.

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.