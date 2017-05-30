Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media stories about Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) have trended positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mizuho Financial Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.42 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered Mizuho Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group (MFG) opened at 3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. Mizuho Financial Group has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $3.87.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc (MHFG) is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international financial services in Japan and other countries. The Company’s segments include MHBK, MHTB, MHSC and Others. The MHBK segment includes Personal Banking; Retail Banking; Corporate Banking (Large Corporations); Corporate Banking; Financial Institutions & Public Sector Business; International Banking, and Trading and others.

