Mitsui & Co Ltd (MITSY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.83%.

Mitsui & Co (OTCMKTS MITSY) opened at 270.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.71. Mitsui & Co has a 12 month low of $226.87 and a 12 month high of $314.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.64 and its 200-day moving average is $287.13.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/mitsui-co-ltd-mitsy-issues-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-12-eps-updated-updated.html.

About Mitsui & Co

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. is engaged in the product sales, logistics and financing, as well as the development of international infrastructure and other projects. The Company’s segments include Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.