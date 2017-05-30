Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (KORS) Given a $38.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) has been given a $38.00 price objective by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the lifestyle brand’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s previous close.

KORS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Michael Kors Holdings in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Michael Kors Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Michael Kors Holdings from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $65.00 target price on Michael Kors Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Michael Kors Holdings in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.54.

Shares of Michael Kors Holdings (KORS) opened at 36.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79. Michael Kors Holdings has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $53.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings by 65.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Michael Kors Holdings

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing.

