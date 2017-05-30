MGM Resorts International (MGM) Short Interest Update

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,822,527 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the April 28th total of 16,516,139 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,166,792 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
MGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.87.
Shares of MGM Resorts International (MGM) opened at 31.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $32.28.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.
In other MGM Resorts International news, insider Corey Ian Sanders sold 19,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $615,703.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,153.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $459,317.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,712.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,070 shares of company stock worth $2,591,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $356,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,473.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. YG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.8% in the first quarter. YG Partners LLC now owns 541,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after buying an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 297.5% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,876,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,819,000 after buying an additional 2,152,863 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Equity Corporation acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $306,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MGM Resorts International Company Profile
MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.