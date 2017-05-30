MGM Resorts International (MGM) Stake Reduced by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,559 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 291.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 106,863 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $46,854,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.7% in the third quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,579,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,142,000 after buying an additional 387,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) traded up 0.70% on Monday, reaching $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,612,149 shares. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.66.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Aegis decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.87.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 21,441 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $677,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 14,942 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $459,317.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,712.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,379,133 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.

