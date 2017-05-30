Wells Fargo & Co Upgrades MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) to Market Perform

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th.

MFA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.97.

Shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) opened at 8.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. MFA Financial has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.60.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a net margin of 65.46% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $66.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MFA Financial will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MFA Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,149,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth $1,039,000. Stockman Asset Management bought a new position in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth $239,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,606,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,417,000 after buying an additional 264,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in MFA Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 256,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 21,507 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc is engaged in the real estate finance business. The Company’s subsidiaries invest in residential mortgage assets, including Non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), Agency MBS, residential whole loans and credit risk transfer (CRT) securities. The Company’s Non-Agency MBS portfolio primarily consists of Legacy Non-Agency MBS and 3 Year Step-up securities.

