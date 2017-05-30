Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $11.10 Million Position in Methanex Co. (MEOH)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.26% of Methanex worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Methanex by 146.3% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 38,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at about $3,056,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) opened at 42.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.91. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $53.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average is $45.51.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $810 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post $4.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -846.15%.

MEOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp is a Canada-based producer and supplier of methanol to a range of international markets. The Company operates production sites in Canada, Chile, Egypt, New Zealand, the United States, as well as Trinidad and Tobago. Its global operations are supported by a global supply chain of terminals, storage facilities and a fleet of methanol ocean tankers.

