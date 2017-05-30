Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (MACK) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MACK. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,442,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,325,000 after buying an additional 56,272 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,794,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ MACK) opened at 3.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. The stock’s market cap is $437.01 million. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $7.14.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc will post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.

MACK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines consisting of therapeutics paired with companion diagnostics for the treatment of cancer. The Company has one marketed therapeutic oncology product and multiple targeted therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development.

