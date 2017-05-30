Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO) to “Buy”

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Meridian is a fully integrated life sciences company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and related products and offers biopharmaceutical enabling technologies. Utilizing a variety of methods, these products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed in the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as gastrointestinal, viral, urinary and respiratory infections. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) opened at 13.85 on Wednesday. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $584.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $54.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post $0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Meridian Bioscience’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 49.1% in the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 31,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,875,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,464,000 after buying an additional 202,185 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 14.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc is a life science company engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and distribution of diagnostic test kits for gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels, and the manufacture and distribution of bulk antigens, antibodies, polymerase chain reaction (PCR)/quantitative PCR (qPCR) reagents, nucleotides, competent cells and bioresearch reagents used by researchers and other diagnostic manufacturers.

