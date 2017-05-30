Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.17

Media headlines about Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Meridian Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EBSB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Meridian Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) opened at 16.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.29. Meridian Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp Inc, formerly Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc, is a mid-tier stock holding company of East Boston Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered stock savings bank that operates from 24 full-service locations and two loan centers in the Boston metropolitan area. East Boston Savings Bank operates eight of its full-service locations and a loan center under the name Mt.

