Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Bought by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co. were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Merck & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Merck & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) opened at 64.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average is $62.90. The firm has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.10 and a 52-week high of $66.80.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Merck & Co. had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post $3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Merck & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Vetr cut shares of Merck & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.99 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merck & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

In related news, Director C Robert Kidder sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,702.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 53,850 shares of Merck & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $3,418,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

