MER Telemanagement Solutions (MTSL) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media headlines about MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) have been trending somewhat negative recently, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MER Telemanagement Solutions earned a news sentiment score of -0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ MTSL) opened at 0.4999 on Tuesday. MER Telemanagement Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82.

About MER Telemanagement Solutions

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. is a provider of solutions for online video advertising and telecommunications expense management (TEM) used by enterprises, and billing solutions used by information and telecommunication service providers. The Company operates through three segments: Enterprise, Service Providers and Video Advertising.

