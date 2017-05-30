10,030 Shares in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp by 122.3% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 110,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 60,685 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp by 28.3% in the third quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 337,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after buying an additional 74,460 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp during the third quarter valued at about $13,007,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp by 91.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 405,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 193,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) traded down 0.31% on Monday, reaching $35.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,438 shares. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.76.

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. E*TRADE Financial Corp had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $553 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered E*TRADE Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Sandler O’Neill lowered E*TRADE Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

In other E*TRADE Financial Corp news, insider Rodger A. Lawson sold 7,947 shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $262,489.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,877.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About E*TRADE Financial Corp

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides online brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

