Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,448 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $13,281,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 30.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 89,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 21,036 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE LPT) opened at 41.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $42.26.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 47.78%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Capital One Financial Corp. downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

In other news, Director Fredric J. Tomczyk purchased 5,000 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.85 per share, with a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $488,849.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (the Trust) is a self-administered and self-managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s assets are owned directly or indirectly, and substantially all of the Trust’s operations are conducted directly or indirectly, by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership).

