M&T Bank Corp Sells 7,466 Shares of MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.19% of MDU Resources Group worth $10,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 663.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 4,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 331.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) traded down 0.15% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,227 shares. MDU Resources Group Inc has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.03 and a beta of 0.87.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $937.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group Inc will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified natural resource company. Montana-Dakota Utilities Co (Montana-Dakota) is a public utility division of the Company. Montana-Dakota, through the electric and natural gas distribution segments, generates, transmits and distributes electricity and distributes natural gas.

