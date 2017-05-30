McKesson Co. (MCK) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCK. Vetr raised McKesson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $174.15 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised McKesson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Leerink Swann set a $140.00 target price on McKesson and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc lifted their target price on McKesson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McKesson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) opened at 161.20 on Thursday. McKesson has a 12-month low of $114.53 and a 12-month high of $199.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.65. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.06.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $48.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.48 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McKesson will post $12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In other news, Chairman John H. Hammergren sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.44, for a total value of $15,119,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $3,335,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in McKesson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in McKesson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,936,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,638,000 after buying an additional 520,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation (McKesson) is engaged in delivering pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and healthcare information technology. The Company operates through two segments: McKesson Distribution Solutions and Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes drugs and equipment, and health and beauty care products across North America and internationally.

