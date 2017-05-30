MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.82, but opened at $29.41. MaxLinear shares last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 662,508 shares.

The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 15.40%. MaxLinear’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

MXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

In related news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $1,244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,922.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $53,547.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MaxLinear by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $135,000. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $217,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.72.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of radio frequency (RF) and mixed-signal integrated circuits for cable and satellite broadband communications and the connected home, and wired and wireless infrastructure markets. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications.

