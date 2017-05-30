MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) Cut to “Hold” at Maxim Group

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of MAXIMUS in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of MAXIMUS in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Avondale Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of MAXIMUS in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

MAXIMUS (NYSE MMS) traded up 0.03% on Thursday, hitting $62.40. The stock had a trading volume of 255,212 shares. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.13. MAXIMUS has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average is $58.35.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $622 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.24 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that MAXIMUS will post $3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.98%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Montoni sold 30,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $1,817,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,114 shares in the company, valued at $37,209,167.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,728.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,407 shares of company stock valued at $7,839,076 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the third quarter worth about $21,212,000. WCM Investment Management CA acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the third quarter worth about $517,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 35,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 476,281 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,938,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services agencies. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, Health Services and Human Services. The U.S. Federal Services segment provides BPS and program management for large government programs, independent health review and appeals services for both the United States Federal Government, and state-based programs and technology solutions for civilian federal programs.

