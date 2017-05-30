Maxim Group Analysts Give Mesoblast limited (MESO) a $14.00 Price Target

Maxim Group set a $14.00 target price on Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast limited from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Mesoblast limited in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ MESO) opened at 7.73 on Thursday. Mesoblast limited has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock’s market capitalization is $614.88 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mesoblast limited by 1,999.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Mesoblast limited by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mesoblast limited by 15.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 20,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

