Matson, Inc. (MATX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $45.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Matson an industry rank of 164 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX) traded down 2.83% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,607 shares. Matson has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.03 million. Matson had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.57%. Matson’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Matson will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In other Matson news, Director W Blake Baird sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $87,056.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,161 shares in the company, valued at $592,593.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Chun sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $147,662.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,968 shares of company stock worth $877,919. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson during the first quarter worth $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Matson by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Matson by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Princeton Alpha Management LP acquired a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc is a transportation company in the Marine industry.

