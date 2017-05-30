KLR Group Increases Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Price Target to $25.00

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) had its price objective lifted by KLR Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, May 10th. KLR Group currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. FBR & Co set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.98.

Matador Resources (NYSE MTDR) opened at 23.89 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Julia P. Forrester purchased 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.96 per share, for a total transaction of $30,069.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,440.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,060,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,978,000 after buying an additional 68,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 46,974.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,619,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,472,000 after buying an additional 6,605,088 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 14.7% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,979,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,675,000 after buying an additional 509,762 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,758,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,412,000 after buying an additional 41,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,519,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,653,000 after buying an additional 839,913 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. The Company’s segments include exploration and production, and midstream.

