Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Marvell reported stellar first-quarter fiscal 2018 results and provided an encouraging second-quarter guidance. The stock has outperformed the broader industry over the last one-year. Though the macro headwinds and stringent regulations might put the company's financials under pressure in the near term, we believe that the strong demand for Marvell’s 4G LTE products could be a growth driver. This will be supported by growth from the company’s wide range of newly-launched IoT solutions. Also, the company’s recent restructuring initiative will help Marvell improve cloud infrastructure and applications, which are expected to drive the company’s top line. The latest buyback scheme also reflects the company’s sound financial position. However, competition in the semiconductor market from major players such as Intel and Texas Instruments is a headwind.”

Get Marvell Technology Group Ltd. alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.68.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) opened at 17.67 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $579.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.72 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post $1.11 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/marvell-technology-group-ltd-mrvl-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,474,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 454.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 80,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,337,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. It also develops integrated hardware platforms along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.