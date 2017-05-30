Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, “Marvell Technology is a fabless designer, developer and marketer of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. The stock has outperformed the broader industry over the last one-year. Though the macro headwinds and stringent regulations might put the company's financials under pressure in the near term, we believe that the strong demand for Marvell’s 4G LTE products could be a growth driver. This will be supported by growth from the company’s wide range of newly-launched IoT solutions. Also, the company’s recent restructuring initiative will help Marvell improve cloud infrastructure and applications, which are expected to drive the company’s top line. The latest buyback scheme also reflects the company’s sound financial position. However, competition in the semiconductor market from major players such as Intel and Texas Instruments is a headwind.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRVL. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Vetr downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen and Company boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.68.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) opened at 17.67 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $579.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.72 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,474,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 454.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 80,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $17,337,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. It also develops integrated hardware platforms along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution.

