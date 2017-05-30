Marshalls plc (MSLH) Earns “Add” Rating from Numis Securities Ltd

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Numis Securities Ltd in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. They currently have a GBX 435 ($5.59) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MSLH. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.56) target price on shares of Marshalls plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.75) target price on shares of Marshalls plc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls plc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Marshalls plc from GBX 320 ($4.11) to GBX 330 ($4.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marshalls plc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 392.50 ($5.04).

Marshalls plc (LON MSLH) opened at 392.784698 on Wednesday. Marshalls plc has a 12 month low of GBX 199.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 415.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 383.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 322.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Marshalls plc’s previous dividend of $2.90. This represents a yield of 2.54%.

In other news, insider Andrew Allner purchased 5,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 374 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,371.78 ($26,167.99). Also, insider Martyn Coffey sold 104,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.46), for a total transaction of £362,264.53 ($465,336.58). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,917 shares of company stock worth $4,084,389.

Marshalls plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in supplying of hard landscaping products to both the domestic and public sector and commercial end markets. The Company’s segments include Landscape Products and Other. Its Landscape Products segment focuses on integrated production, logistics and distribution network supporting both end markets.

