Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS) Earns “Sell” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated their sell rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) in a report released on Thursday morning. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a GBX 375 ($4.82) target price on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MKS. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc from GBX 370 ($4.75) to GBX 420 ($5.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.50) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc from GBX 290 ($3.73) to GBX 260 ($3.34) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.91) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 381.67 ($4.90).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) opened at 383.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 370.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 345.45. Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 255.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 397.80. The firm’s market cap is GBX 6.23 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Marks and Spencer Group Plc’s previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a yield of 3.07%.

Marks and Spencer Group Plc Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc (M&S) is a retailer in the United Kingdom, with over 1,380 stores around the world. The Company is the holding company of the Marks & Spencer Group of companies. The Company operates through two segments: UK and International. The UK segment consists of the United Kingdom retail business and the United Kingdom franchise operations.

