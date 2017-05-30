Maria C. Freire Sells 2,174 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.30, for a total transaction of $246,314.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) opened at 117.27 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $94.98 and a 12-month high of $120.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.31. The stock’s market cap is $10.68 billion.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.67 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post $1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/maria-c-freire-sells-2174-shares-of-alexandria-real-estate-equities-inc-are-stock-updated-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,165.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,867,000 after buying an additional 8,094,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,752,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,446,000 after buying an additional 2,504,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,969,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,191,000 after buying an additional 1,186,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 152.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,742,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,555,000 after buying an additional 1,052,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 159.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,266,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,950,000 after buying an additional 777,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is a real estate investment (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of providing space for lease to the life science and technology industries. It focuses on collaborative life science and technology campuses. It develops urban cluster campuses and ecosystems.

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.