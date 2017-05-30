Marathon Petroleum Corp’s (MPC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their overweight rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Scotiabank set a $54.00 target price on Marathon Petroleum Corp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum Corp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a buy rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum Corp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Get Marathon Petroleum Corp alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE MPC) opened at 52.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.50. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $54.59.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Marathon Petroleum Corp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $16.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post $3.00 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/marathon-petroleum-corps-mpc-overweight-rating-reiterated-at-piper-jaffray-companies.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Marathon Petroleum Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.16%.

In other Marathon Petroleum Corp news, VP C. Michael Palmer sold 4,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $237,718.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,393. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 259,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 14.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 371,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corp during the first quarter worth $2,649,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corp during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 907.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 121,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 109,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is engaged in refining, marketing, retail and transportation businesses in the United States and the largest east of the Mississippi. The Company operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing; Speedway; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at the Company’s seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.