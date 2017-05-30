Marathon Patent Group Inc (MARA) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) by 263.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of Marathon Patent Group worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) traded down 1.930% on Monday, reaching $0.249. 940,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The firm’s market cap is $5.79 million. Marathon Patent Group Inc has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.44.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Patent Group Inc will post $0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Patent Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, major shareholder Jeff Feinberg sold 419,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $155,208.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group Inc (MARA) is engaged in acquiring patents and patent rights from owners or other ventures. The Company monetizes its portfolio of patents and patent rights by entering into license discussions. The Company owns around 378 United States and foreign patents, and patent rights across a range of technologies and markets.

