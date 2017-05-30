Manulife Financial Co. Expected to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) opened at 17.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.53. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $19.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of ($2,602.65) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.1501 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 118.4% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $155,000. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a holding company of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (MLI), which is a life insurance company, and John Hancock Reassurance Company Ltd. (JHRECO), which is a reinsurance company. The Company operates as a financial services company with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States.

