Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. is an integrated oilfield service company. Its segment consists of Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; Completion and Production Services; Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Remote Accommodation Services. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. is based in OKLAHOMA CITY, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial Corp. started coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Nomura started coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) opened at 18.73 on Tuesday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $24.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. The stock’s market capitalization is $702.37 million.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $74.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,747,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,104,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $5,331,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $2,916,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,409,000. 2.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc is an integrated oilfield service company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. The Company’s segments include Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; Completion and Production Services; Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Remote Accommodation Services.

