Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. is an integrated oilfield service company. Its segment consists of Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; Completion and Production Services; Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Remote Accommodation Services. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. is based in OKLAHOMA CITY, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TUSK. Instinet reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp. began coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.28.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) opened at 18.73 on Thursday. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $24.54. The firm’s market cap is $702.37 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $74.42 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will post $0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth $103,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth $168,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter worth $233,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, GLG Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc is an integrated oilfield service company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. The Company’s segments include Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; Completion and Production Services; Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Remote Accommodation Services.

