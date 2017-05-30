Macquarie Reiterates Buy Rating for Liberty Global plc – Class A (LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc – Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Macquarie in a report issued on Monday, May 8th. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LBTYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global plc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Liberty Global plc – Class A in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Liberty Global plc – Class A from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Liberty Global plc – Class A from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.54.

Shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A (NASDAQ LBTYA) traded up 0.65% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.13. 2,341,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.67. Liberty Global plc – Class A has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A by 5.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,364,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,648,000 after buying an additional 69,112 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at $1,091,000. TCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at $3,487,000. Richmond Hill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A during the third quarter valued at $13,734,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,923,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,618,000 after buying an additional 2,139,750 shares during the period. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global PLC, formerly Liberty Global, Inc, is an international cable company with operations in 14 countries. The Company’s tripleplay services are provided through networks and technology platforms that connect approximately 25 million customers subscribing to over 47 million television, broadband Internet and telephony services.

