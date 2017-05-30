Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) PT Raised to GBX 290

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) had its target price hoisted by Macquarie from GBX 270 ($3.47) to GBX 290 ($3.73) in a report released on Friday, May 5th. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc from GBX 190 ($2.44) to GBX 220 ($2.83) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc from GBX 235 ($3.02) to GBX 255 ($3.28) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.38) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc from GBX 250 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.34) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 236.11 ($3.03).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) opened at 260.60 on Friday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 148.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 271.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 30.79 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 254.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 233.92.

In related news, insider Ross McEwan purchased 187,674 shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £499,212.84 ($641,249.63).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) is a banking and financial services company. The Company provides a range of products and services to personal, commercial, corporate and institutional customers, through its subsidiaries, The Royal Bank of Scotland plc and National Westminster Bank Plc (NatWest), as well as through other brands, including Ulster Bank and Coutts.

