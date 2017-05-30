Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Raises Dividend to $1.32 Per Share

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.32 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a dividend payout ratio of 206.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Macquarie Infrastructure Corp to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $5.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 206.3%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) opened at 78.37 on Tuesday. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $85.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.94.

MIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a group of businesses that provide services, such as bulk liquid terminalling and handling services. The Company operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP) and MIC Hawaii. Its group of businesses also provides services, such as aircraft fueling, CP generation and utility gas services.

