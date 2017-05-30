AerCap Holdings (AER) Position Cut by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AerCap Holdings were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings by 85.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute boosted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings by 27.5% in the third quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 70,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,741,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,033,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $25,019,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap Holdings by 8.6% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings (NYSE AER) traded down 0.33% on Monday, hitting $44.80. 935,498 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.37. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $49.66.

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. AerCap Holdings had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post $5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AER. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of AerCap Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AerCap Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of AerCap Holdings in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AerCap Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

In other AerCap Holdings news, COO Dikken Wouter Marinus Den sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $3,371,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,143,684.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James N. Chapman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $178,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,015.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About AerCap Holdings

AerCap Holdings N.V. is an independent aircraft leasing company. The Company focuses on acquiring in-demand aircraft, funding them, hedging interest rate risk and using its platform to deploy these assets. It operates its business on a global basis, leasing aircraft to customers in various geographical regions.

