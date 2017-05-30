Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 12 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EDU. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,701,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,890,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 10.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 52,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 20.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,156,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after buying an additional 368,744 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter valued at about $2,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE EDU) traded up 0.59% on Monday, hitting $73.43. 920,640 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $76.18.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post $1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 12 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/macquarie-group-ltd-sells-12-shares-of-new-oriental-education-tech-grp-edu-updated-updated.html.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.80 price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.54.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc is a provider of private educational services in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company provides educational services under its New Oriental brand. The Company operates through seven segments, which include language training and test preparation, primary and secondary school education, online education, content development and distribution, pre-school education, overseas study consulting services and study tour.

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.