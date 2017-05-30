Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $460,000 Stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. maintained its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHSP. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 34.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 381,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 97,533 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 130.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 36,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 20,595 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 581,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after buying an additional 52,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE CHSP) traded down 0.21% on Monday, reaching $23.42. 142,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.04. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $27.08.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post $0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHSP. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $389,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in various business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, select-service hotels in urban settings or other locations in the United States. The Company operates through the hotel ownership segment.

