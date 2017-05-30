Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.22 million. Mack Cali Realty Corp had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Mack Cali Realty Corp updated its FY17 guidance to $2.25-2.40 EPS.

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE CLI) opened at 26.87 on Tuesday. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67.

Get Mack Cali Realty Corp alerts:

CLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mack Cali Realty Corp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/mack-cali-realty-corp-cli-posts-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-01-eps-updated-updated.html.

In other Mack Cali Realty Corp news, Director Alan G. Philibosian sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $408,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Mack Cali Realty Corp by 5.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mack Cali Realty Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Mack Cali Realty Corp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mack Cali Realty Corp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mack Cali Realty Corp by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Mack Cali Realty Corp Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates a real estate portfolio of Class A office and office/flex properties. It operates in three segments: commercial and other real estate, multi-family real estate and multi-family services.

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.