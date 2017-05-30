Luminex Co. (LMNX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, May 4th. They currently have $24.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past one year, Luminex outperformed the broader industry in terms of price performance. The company operates in a highly competitive life sciences industry, which is likely to mar its growth trajectory in the coming quarters. Reduced spending on research and diagnostics by Luminex’ partner companies are adversely impacting the demand for the company’s products of late. Luminex may be impacted by future changes to the reimbursement landscape in the molecular diagnostic market. Luminex reported stable first-quarter 2017 results, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimates on both lines. Onthe positive side, the company’s Assay business will be its key growth driver over the long term. We are also optimistic about the company’s products – ARIES and NxTAG RPP – which represent a major revenue opportunity.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Luminex in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Luminex from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Luminex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Luminex (NASDAQ LMNX) traded down 0.05% on Thursday, hitting $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 116,495 shares. Luminex has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $896.53 million, a P/E ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.25 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Luminex will post $0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

In other news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $505,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 738,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,947,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Luminex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Luminex by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Luminex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Luminex by 6.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Luminex by 10.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures and sells biological testing technologies with applications throughout the diagnostics, pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. The Company’s products are focused on the molecular diagnostic testing market, which includes human genetics, personalized medicine and infectious disease segments.

