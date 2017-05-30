Lululemon Athletica inc.’s (LULU) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group AG

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen and Company set a $64.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Vetr lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.66.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ LULU) opened at 48.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.23. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $48.03 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average of $60.52.

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $789 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.32 million. Lululemon Athletica inc. had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post $2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,617,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $395,095,000 after buying an additional 269,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. by 4,791.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $266,888,000 after buying an additional 5,040,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,096,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,737,000 after buying an additional 65,889 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. by 17.9% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,034,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $105,518,000 after buying an additional 309,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. by 163.9% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,706,000 after buying an additional 1,098,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

