LTC Properties Inc (LTC) Earns Hold Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) in a research note published on Tuesday, May 9th. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.43.

Get LTC Properties Inc alerts:

Shares of LTC Properties (NYSE LTC) opened at 47.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $54.20.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. LTC Properties had a net margin of 52.34% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.82 million. Analysts expect that LTC Properties will post $2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/ltc-properties-ltc-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-bmo-capital-markets-updated-updated.html.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 105.56%.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $188,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,292.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in LTC Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in LTC Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association boosted its position in LTC Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 10,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties Inc is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in senior housing and healthcare properties through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions, including mezzanine lending. It invests in various properties, including Skilled nursing facilities (SNF), Assisted living facilities (ALF), Independent living facilities (ILF), Memory care facilities (MC) and Range of care facilities (ROC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.