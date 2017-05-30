LSV Asset Management Has $21.80 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.19% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $21,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 256,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,081,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,163,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 172.3% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 59,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 37,433 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc alerts:

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) opened at 101.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $85.04 and a 12-month high of $110.01.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $375.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post $1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.41%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/lsv-asset-management-sells-5100-shares-of-mid-america-apartment-communities-inc-maa-updated-updated.html.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays PLC started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other news, Director Gary Shorb acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $912,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,335,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a multifamily focused, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops apartment communities primarily located in the Southeast and Southwest regions of the United States. It operates through three segments: Large market same store, Secondary market same store and Non-Same Store and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.