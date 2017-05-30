Centurylink Inc (CTL) Stake Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 815,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.15% of Centurylink worth $19,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Centurylink by 29.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Centurylink by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Centurylink by 7,467.0% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Centurylink by 16.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) opened at 24.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Centurylink had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 186.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTL shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.40 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America Corp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.24.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc is an integrated communications company. The Company is engaged in providing an array of communications services to its residential and business customers. Its segments include business, which provides strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and consumer, which provides strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers.

