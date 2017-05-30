Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) Stake Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,335 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.11% of Piper Jaffray Companies worth $20,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) opened at 59.20 on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $81.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.12. The stock’s market capitalization is $891.08 million.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.74. Piper Jaffray Companies had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $200.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Jaffray Companies will post $5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PJC. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Piper Jaffray Companies from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Piper Jaffray Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Desjardins downgraded Piper Jaffray Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Piper Jaffray Companies from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Piper Jaffray Companies is an investment bank and asset management company. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets and Asset Management. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking and institutional sales, trading and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

