LSV Asset Management Sells 62,600 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 757,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.43% of HollyFrontier Corp worth $21,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier Corp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 4,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier Corp during the third quarter worth about $134,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier Corp by 5,539.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in HollyFrontier Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in HollyFrontier Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) opened at 24.77 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $34.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.35 billion.

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. HollyFrontier Corp had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. HollyFrontier Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Scotiabank set a $29.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier Corp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HollyFrontier Corp in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HollyFrontier Corp in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of HollyFrontier Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.37.

HollyFrontier Corporation is an independent petroleum refiner. The Company produces various light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. It segments include Refining and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations of the Company’s El Dorado, Kansas (the El Dorado Refinery); refinery facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma (collectively, the Tulsa Refineries); a refinery in Artesia, New Mexico that is operated in conjunction with crude oil distillation and vacuum distillation and other facilities situated 65 miles away in Lovington, New Mexico (collectively, the Navajo Refinery); refinery located in Cheyenne, Wyoming (the Cheyenne Refinery); a refinery in Woods Cross, Utah (the Woods Cross Refinery), and HollyFrontier Asphalt Company (HFC Asphalt).

