LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $181,000 Stake in Teradata Co. (TDC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Teradata by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Teradata by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Teradata by 0.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 0.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE TDC) opened at 28.60 on Tuesday. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $491 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post $1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDC. Mizuho lowered Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Teradata in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation is a provider of analytic data platforms, analytic applications and related services. The Company’s segments include Americas region (North America and Latin America) and International region (Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan). Its offerings include analytics solutions, ecosystem architecture consulting and hybrid cloud solutions.

